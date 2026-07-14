US Refueling Planes at Ben-Gurion Could Force Tens of Thousands of Ticket Cancellations 

Israel’s airport authorities warned Tuesday that airlines could be forced to cancel tens of thousands of departing tickets as early as the beginning of August, as 33 US refueling planes occupy aircraft parking spaces at Ben-Gurion Airport during the busy summer travel season.

The evacuation of American refueling planes from Ben-Gurion Airport has been frozen as fighting between Iran and the United States escalates. Four additional US. refueling aircraft landed in Israel overnight on Tuesday, while 18 planes scheduled to depart in mid-July remain at the airport.

Thirty-three US refueling planes currently parked at Ben-Gurion are using spaces also needed by civilian aircraft. The Israel Airports Authority warned that continued pressure on available parking could lead to significant flight delays, reductions and cancellations if the situation does not change in the coming days.

Israel Airports Authority Director General Sharon Kedmi sent a letter Tuesday morning to the transportation minister and other officials warning that the shortage of parking spaces for commercial aircraft could disrupt Ben-Gurion Airport’s operations at the height of the summer travel season.

This warning comes as passenger traffic at Israel’s main international airport is expected to remain particularly heavy. About 90,000 travelers are expected to pass through Ben-Gurion Airport this coming Thursday, while daily passenger traffic is expected to exceed 90,000 in August.

The presence of US refueling aircraft at the airport was anticipated under an agreement between the United States and Israel that granted American planes immediate permission to return to Ben-Gurion Airport and park there. However, the current number of aircraft has created concerns over the availability of parking for commercial planes.

Separately, the regional security situation has prompted additional restrictions on Israeli aviation. The Shin Bet has ordered an extension of the ban on Israeli airlines flying to the United Arab Emirates until the end of October 2026.

Airport authorities warned that unless a solution is found to the shortage of aircraft parking spaces, flight reductions and cancellations could affect tens of thousands of passengers during the peak summer travel period.