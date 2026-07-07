US reinstates Iran Oil Sanctions After Attacks on Commercial Vessels in Strait of Hormuz

The United States is reimposing sanctions on Iranian oil after three commercial vessels were struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and Tuesday, reversing sanctions relief that had been granted under a temporary ceasefire tied to negotiations over the regional conflict.

The sanctions had been suspended as part of a 60-day ceasefire accompanying talks aimed at ending the conflict. Those negotiations have since been paused for one week while Iran holds funeral ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

A US official said the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control would revoke the sanctions waivers following the attacks.

“As President Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the MoU in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based. Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior,” the official said.

“Iran’s actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences. Our negotiators continue to work in good faith towards a final deal,” the official added.

Iranian state television, citing sources, reported that Tehran had targeted at least one liquefied natural gas tanker after it allegedly ignored Iranian warnings. Earlier, a US official told Axios that two merchant vessels had been struck by Iranian missiles.

One of the ships identified was the Al Rekayyat, a Qatari-owned LNG tanker. The Wall Street Journal reported that a missile struck the vessel’s engine room, sparking a fire. No casualties were reported.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said the tanker was hit on its port side while traveling southbound about 8 nautical miles (15 kilometers) east of Limah early Tuesday. The agency said the strike caused a fire but reported no casualties or environmental damage.

The reported attacks came after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced it had broadcast maritime warnings stating that its missiles and drones were ready to fire.