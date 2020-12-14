US removes Sudan from State Sponsor of Terrorism List

Sudan was officially removed from the American State Sponsor of Terrorism list.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Monday said Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is “officially rescinded.”

“This represents a fundamental change in our bilateral relationship toward greater collaboration and support for Sudan’s historic democratic transition,” Pompeo said. “We commend the calls of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace, and justice, and we congratulate the members of the civilian-led transitional government for their courage in advancing the aspirations of the citizens they serve.”

Sudan was first added to the list in 1993, after the United States accused it of providing assistance to terrorist groups, including harboring Osama Bin Laden and terrorists responsible for the bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998, and the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000.

President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would remove the designation came days after the United States announced that it had brokered a normalization agreement between Sudan and Israel.