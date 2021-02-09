US Returns to UN Human Rights Council

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that the United States will return to the United Nations Human Rights Council. The US will become an observer state as a first step, but government officials have said that the Biden Administration intends to seek election as a member state.

The move is an about-face from the previous administration’s decision to relinquish the US’s membership in the council and sever ties with the international body. The Trump Administration cited the council’s alleged anti-Israel bias as one reason among many for leaving the council.

Referring to the decision, Blinken said that “we recognize that the Human Rights Council is a flawed body, in need of reform.” However, the secretary of state said that Trump’s withdrawal “did nothing to encourage meaningful change.”

The move is part of the current administration’s wider agenda of reengaging with multilateral organizations and agreements.