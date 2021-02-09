Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Returns to UN Human Rights Council
UNHCR logo
News Updates
United Nations Human Rights Council
Biden administration
State Department

US Returns to UN Human Rights Council

The Media Line Staff
02/09/2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that the United States will return to the United Nations Human Rights Council. The US will become an observer state as a first step, but government officials have said that the Biden Administration intends to seek election as a member state.

The move is an about-face from the previous administration’s decision to relinquish the US’s membership in the council and sever ties with the international body. The Trump Administration cited the council’s alleged anti-Israel bias as one reason among many for leaving the council.

Referring to the decision, Blinken said that “we recognize that the Human Rights Council is a flawed body, in need of reform.” However, the secretary of state said that Trump’s withdrawal “did nothing to encourage meaningful change.”

The move is part of the current administration’s wider agenda of reengaging with multilateral organizations and agreements.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.