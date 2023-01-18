Donate
US Said Shipping Arms to Ukraine From Stockpile in Israel
Commander of the Central Command of the US Army Gen. Michael Kurilla, left, and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi observe the IDF’s 'Chariots of Fire' exercise, on May 18, 2022. (Israel Defense Forces)
US Said Shipping Arms to Ukraine From Stockpile in Israel

The Media Line Staff
01/18/2023

The United States is dipping into a massive stockpile of weapons it has in Israel to provide Ukraine with artillery shells in its efforts to repel the Russian invasion of its country, the New York Times reported Wednesday, quoting American and Israeli officials.

According to the report, the stockpile is in Israel for US use in Mideast conflicts but has in emergencies been used by Israeli troops as well.

With Russia’s strong presence in neighboring enemy state Syria, Israel has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine, although it has supplied non-military aid such as a field hospital.

Jerusalem was concerned about Russia’s response to the use of the stockpile, the New York Times said, but also quoted US and Israeli officials as saying that some 150,000 artillery rounds from the arsenal have already been moved to European locations ahead of their delivery to Ukraine via Poland.

Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk this week urged Israel to supply it with its highly regarded air defense systems “against Russian missiles and Iranian drones, which will save human lives.”

