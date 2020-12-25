This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Said to Approve Iran Bank Transfer to Buy Coronavirus Vaccines
News Updates
Iran
banks
US sanctions on Iran
Vaccine
coronavirus

US Said to Approve Iran Bank Transfer to Buy Coronavirus Vaccines

The Media Line Staff
12/25/2020

The United States, which continues to place sanctions on Iran’s economy including on Iranian banks, has approved funds transfers from one Iranian bank to allow the county to purchase coronavirus vaccines, the country’s head banker said. Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati announced that the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is allowing an Iranian bank to transfer the money to a Swiss bank to pay for the vaccines. Iran expects to pay approximately $244 million for close to 17 million doses from COVAX, the international consortium that is pledged to provide fair access to vaccines for poorer nations. The Americans “have put sanctions on all our banks. They accepted this one case under the pressure of world public opinion,” Hemmati told Iran’s state TV. The US Treasury has not commented on Hemmat’s announcement.

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.