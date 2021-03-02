Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Sanctions 2 Houthi leaders in Yemen
Yemen's Houthi supporters take part in a gathering to donate for fighters who fight against forces of the government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, on Feb. 4, 2021 in Sana'a, Yemen. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
News Updates
Houthi
US State Department
Antony Blinken
sanctions

US Sanctions 2 Houthi leaders in Yemen

The Media Line Staff
03/02/2021

The United States laid sanctions against two Houthi movement leaders in Yemen. Houthi Naval Forces Chief of Staff Mansur Al-Sa’adi and Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces Ahmad Ali Ahsan al-Hamzi are accused of using their positions to “procure weapons from Iran and to oversee attacks threatening civilians and maritime infrastructure,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday in announcing the sanctions.

“Ansar Allah uses Iranian weapons, intelligence, training, and support to conduct attacks threatening civilian targets and infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia,” Blinken said, using the official Arabic name for the Houthis.

The statement also condemned the Houthi’s “continued assault on Marib and their attacks in the region.”

“The United States has made clear our commitment to promoting accountability for Ansar Allah’s malign and aggressive actions, which include exacerbating conflict in Yemen, attacking our partners in the region, kidnapping and torturing civilians, preventing humanitarian aid access, repressing the Yemeni people in areas they control, and orchestrating deadly attacks beyond Yemen’s borders,” Blinken also said.

The Biden Administration lifted the designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization, mostly to facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid to the Yemenis. It also has withdrawn support for a Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen in support of the internationally recognized government and called for the civil war to end.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.