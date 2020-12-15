US Sanctions Iranian Officials Involved in Levinson Abduction

The United States has levied sanctions on two Iranian officials, saying they have “direct involvement” in the abduction of former FBI agent Robert Levinson. Levinson ultimately died in captivity in Iran, his family announced earlier this year.

The US Treasury Department on Monday announced the sanctions against Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai, two senior officials of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Levinson was abducted in 2007 while working on Iran’s Kish Island in a rogue CIA operation. He is considered the longest-held US hostage ever.

“The abduction of Mr. Levinson in Iran is an outrageous example of the Iranian regime’s willingness to commit unjust acts,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Iranian intelligence officers, with the approval of senior Iranian officials were responsible for Levinson’s abduction. It is the most direct statement to come from the US government about Iran’s involvement.

The sanctions are part of a flood of actions against Iran in the waning days of the Trump Administration.