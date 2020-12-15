This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Sanctions Iranian Officials Involved in Levinson Abduction
The Levinson family released this photo in 2013, saying it showed Robert Levinson in 2011 while captive in Iran. (Wikipedia)
News Updates

US Sanctions Iranian Officials Involved in Levinson Abduction

The Media Line Staff
12/15/2020

The United States has levied sanctions on two Iranian officials, saying they have “direct involvement” in the abduction of former FBI agent Robert Levinson. Levinson ultimately died in captivity in Iran, his family announced earlier this year.

The US Treasury Department on Monday announced the sanctions against Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai, two senior officials of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Levinson was abducted in 2007 while working on Iran’s Kish Island in a rogue CIA operation. He is considered the longest-held US hostage ever.

“The abduction of Mr. Levinson in Iran is an outrageous example of the Iranian regime’s willingness to commit unjust acts,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Iranian intelligence officers, with the approval of senior Iranian officials were responsible for Levinson’s abduction. It is the most direct statement to come from the US government about Iran’s involvement.

The sanctions are part of a flood of actions against Iran in the waning days of the Trump Administration.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.