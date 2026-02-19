US Sanctions Iranians Who Participated in Crackdown on Protesters

The United States on Thursday announced new visa restrictions against senior Iranian officials and telecommunications leaders, citing their alleged role in suppressing free expression during nationwide protests in late 2025 and early 2026.

The measures, authorized by Secretary of State Marco Rubio under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, target 18 officials and executives linked to Iran’s regime and telecommunications sector. The restrictions also apply to their immediate family members, according to an official US statement.

US officials said the action was taken in response to what they described as a violent crackdown by Iranian authorities during widespread demonstrations starting on January 8 and 9, during which thousands of people were killed and detained, according to human rights groups.

In addition to physical repression, Iranian authorities were accused of sharply curtailing access to information by imposing a near-total nationwide internet shutdown. US officials said the blackout severely restricted independent reporting and cut off large segments of the population from the outside world during the unrest.

A deputy State Department spokesperson said the individuals named in the latest action are considered complicit, or believed to be complicit, in serious human rights violations, particularly efforts to restrict freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The spokesperson said the visa restrictions were initiated at Rubio’s direction under existing US immigration law.

With the addition of the 18 newly designated individuals, a total of 58 people have now been subjected to visa restrictions under the policy, US officials said. The sanctions focus in part on figures in Iran’s telecommunications and media-related industries, which Washington says played a central role in enforcing censorship and limiting digital communications during the protests.

In its statement, the US administration reaffirmed its position in support of Iranian demonstrators and their demands. “The United States stands with the Iranian people,” the statement said, adding that Washington will continue to use available tools to promote accountability for abuses carried out by Iranian regime officials and others involved in repression.

US officials said the move reflects continued efforts to pressure Tehran over its human rights record and its response to domestic unrest, while signaling that individuals involved in suppressing fundamental freedoms could face personal consequences beyond Iran’s borders.