US Sanctions Top Houthi Military Commanders

The United States on Thursday levied new sanctions against two top Houthi military commanders for their role in “orchestrating attacks by Houthi forces impacting Yemeni civilians” and “committing acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.”

Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari and Yusuf al-Madani, now designated global terrorists by the US State Department, have been accused of overseeing the lethal offensive in Yemen’s Marib province, considered the last stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, which reportedly has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians. They also have authorized attacks against neighboring Saudi Arabia and other countries, Washington said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that, in levying the sanctions, it is “promoting accountability for Houthi actions that perpetuate conflict in Yemen and undermine peace efforts, including the brutal and costly offensive targeting Marib. These actions have come despite an unprecedented consensus among the international community and regional actors on the need for an immediate ceasefire and resumption of peace talks.”

The Yemeni civil war, waged between the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-led coalition supporting ousted president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, is considered the worst humanitarian disaster in the world today.