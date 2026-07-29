US, Saudi Forces Strike Iran-Backed Militias in Iraq as Tehran Fires on Jordan Base 

The United States and Saudi Arabia carried out joint strikes against pro-Iranian militias in Iraq after the groups were accused of directing attacks on American and Saudi targets in the region, while Iran launched ballistic missiles toward a US base in Jordan and rejected an Omani proposal for joint management of the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US and Saudi aircraft struck several targets in eastern Iraq, including logistics and weapons centers used by armed militias directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) to attack American and Saudi interests. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense separately announced that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed drones launched from Iraq by Iran-backed militias that it said were targeting oil infrastructure in the kingdom’s eastern region.

The Revolutionary Guards later launched several ballistic missiles from Iranian territory toward US bases in Jordan. The US military said all of the missiles were successfully intercepted. Jordan’s military also said it intercepted five Iranian missiles overnight, adding that its forces “continue to fulfill their duty in defending the Kingdom’s airspace and safeguarding its security and sovereignty, and will not hesitate to act against any threat to the country’s security or the safety of its citizens,” Reuters reported.

Casualty figures from the strikes in Iraq differed across reports. Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, an umbrella organization of pro-Iranian militias, said at least 20 people were killed and 32 wounded, adding that the attacks damaged headquarters, vehicles and military equipment.

The Iraqi Naaa agency, which is affiliated with the Iranian axis, reported that 12 people had been killed. Iraq also reported that eight people were killed and four wounded in strikes targeting pro-Iranian militias in Nineveh province.

Amid the developments, Iraq’s new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an emergency meeting of the National Security Council. Separately, an Iraqi government official told Qatari channel Al-Araby that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s planned visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday had been canceled.

Separately, an Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had rejected Oman’s proposal for joint management of the Strait of Hormuz. The official said “Tehran rejected Oman’s proposal for joint management of the Strait of Hormuz because the proposal has no chance of success,” adding that “a 50-50 joint control arrangement with Oman would not serve Iran’s interests.”