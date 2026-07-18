US Says 2 Soldiers Killed, One Missing in Iranian Attack on Jordan 

The US military said Saturday that two American soldiers were killed and another remains missing following Iranian missile and drone attacks on Jordan, marking the latest US casualties as fighting between Washington and Tehran continued into a seventh consecutive night.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said four additional service members were evacuated to hospitals for medical treatment after the attack but have since been released. The military did not provide further details about the missing soldier or the circumstances surrounding the casualties.

These latest deaths bring the US death toll in the conflict to 16 after an American Navy pilot who had been missing earlier this month was declared dead. The announcement marks the second increase in the U.S. death toll this week.

Jordan previously said it had intercepted 10 missiles without sustaining any damage.

From Friday into Saturday, the US military said it carried out its seventh consecutive night of strikes. Iran responded by targeting US assets in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

As military operations continued, public exchanges between Washington and Tehran also intensified.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a statement that the previous memorandum of understanding intended to end the conflict was “useless” because of what he described as US violations.

“Now that the American enemy seeks to ignite further war, impose even heavier costs, and suffer even greater disgrace, it should know that the noble Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance have unforgettable lessons in store for it,” he added.

Last week, President Donald Trump also declared the ceasefire over, signaling a further deterioration in relations between the two countries.

However, on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said negotiations with Iran were still continuing.