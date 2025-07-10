US Says Houthis Kidnapped Survivors of Red Sea Attack; Missile From Yemen Intercepted Over Israel

Houthi fighters abducted surviving crew members of the cargo vessel Eternity C following a deadly missile strike in the Red Sea earlier this week, the US Embassy in Yemen said Wednesday. The attack left four dead, six rescued, and at least 15 missing, according to private security sources involved in the recovery operation.

The ship, reportedly en route to the Israeli port of Eilat, was struck by missiles launched from Yemen, severely damaging the vessel. Following the assault, Houthi fighters boarded and kidnapped multiple survivors, according to the US Embassy.

“After killing their shipmates, sinking their ship, and hampering rescue efforts, the Houthi terrorists have kidnapped many surviving crew members of the Eternity C. We call for their immediate and unconditional safe release,” the embassy said in a statement. “The Houthis continue to show the world why the US was right to designate them as a terrorist organization.”

The incident is part of a broader campaign by the Houthis, who have ramped up assaults on maritime traffic in the Red Sea since late 2023, claiming their targets are linked to Israel. Many of the ships hit have had little or no connection to the country.

In a separate development early Thursday, millions of Israelis rushed to shelters as air raid sirens sounded across central Israel and Jerusalem following the launch of a long-range missile from Yemen. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the missile was intercepted by the air force, marking the first such alarm in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area since the end of the recent war with Iran.

No injuries were reported, though Ben-Gurion Airport briefly suspended operations. Sirens also sounded in Jerusalem during the incident.