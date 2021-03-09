US Says Houthis Should Stop Attacking Saudis and Start Negotiating

The Houthi rebels need to “stop attacking and start negotiating,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Price said the State Department “condemn(s)” the weekend attacks in Saudi Aramco’s largest oil terminal as well as civilian sites. “These attacks are unacceptable. They are dangerous. They put the lives of civilians at risk, including the lives of U.S. citizens,” he said. “Attacks like these are not the actions of a group that is serious about peace.”

He called on “all parties” to commit to a cease-fire and come to the negotiating table under United Nations auspices.

The Houthis have increased attacks on Saudi territory in recent weeks.

Also on Monday, the White House condemned the Houthi air strikes on Saudi Arabia. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the White House was working in “close cooperation” with the Saudis due to the threat.

“The heinous assaults on civilians and vital infrastructure demonstrate lack of respect for human life and disregard for peace efforts,” the US Embassy in the Kingdom said. “The US stands by Saudi Arabia and its people. Our commitment to defend the Kingdom and its security is firm.”