US Says It Captured Islamic State Operative in Eastern Syria
Flag of the Islamic State (ISIS).
News Updates
Islamic State
CENTCOM

US Says It Captured Islamic State Operative in Eastern Syria

The Media Line Staff
04/13/2023

The United States military announced late Wednesday that is has captured an Islamic State “attack facilitator” and two of his associates in eastern Syria. US Central Command forces captured Hudayfah al Yemeni during a helicopter raid in eastern Syria on April 8, according to the CENTCOM statement issued late Wednesday. No civilians were killed or injured in the raid, the statement said.

CENTCOM said that the capture of Yemeni and his associates “will disrupt the organization’s ability to plot and carry out operations.”

The announcement of the capture of Yemeni comes a week after CENTCOM announced that it had killed Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was killed by its forces in a unilateral strike in Syria. Jabouri was responsible for planning Islamic State attacks in Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS.

