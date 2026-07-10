US Says Nuclear Talks With Iran Continue Despite Recent Strikes 

The United States and Iran remain engaged in technical negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program despite two days of retaliatory strikes this week, a US official said Thursday, as Washington maintains that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.

“The United States is still committed to finding a resolution, and technical talks continue. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” the official told ABC.

The official said the 60-day ceasefire and memorandum of understanding remain “performance-based” and described Iran’s recent conduct as falling short of its obligations.

“Iran’s actions constitute failed performance at an unacceptable level,” the official said, adding, “Iran’s attacks on these innocent vessels are acts of terrorism.”

The comments followed two days of exchanges between the United States and Iran after the Trump administration reimposed sanctions and Iran struck vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump offered mixed assessments of the diplomatic process during remarks surrounding the NATO summit on Wednesday.

When asked about the agreement, President Trump said, “I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore, they’re scum … they’re led by sick people and they’re vicious, violent people.”

“We make a deal. .. They [Iran] go outside, talk to the press, they say ‘we never even talked about it’. There’s something wrong with them. They’re cuckoo. As far as I’m concerned, it’s over.”

President Trump also said US negotiators could continue discussions “if they want” but characterized further diplomacy as “a waste of time.”

He also mentioned special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, saying they could continue diplomatic efforts if they chose to.

“I’ll speak to our negotiators, if they want to negotiate they’re good people – Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner – but they have to come back to me, as far as I’m concerned it’s just a waste of time.”