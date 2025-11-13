US Secretary of State Rubio Expresses Concern That West Bank Violence Could Derail Gaza Ceasefire

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned on Wednesday that violent incidents involving Israeli settlers in the West Bank are creating concern in Washington about their potential impact on the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada, Rubio said the administration is monitoring the situation closely but does not expect it to derail current US-supported efforts in Gaza. “I hope not,” he told reporters when asked whether the unrest could threaten the agreement. “We don’t expect it to. We’ll do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

According to Ynet, Rubio later told reporters, “There’s some concern” that the unrest in the West Bank could “spill over and create an effect that could undermine what we’re doing in Gaza,” while expressing confidence that the ceasefire will hold.

The comments follow a series of violent events inside the West Bank that Israeli defense officials describe as a growing challenge. Senior commanders say the pattern of extremist settler attacks has intensified throughout 2025, with the IDF documenting 440 “nationalist crime” cases in the first half of the year — a rise of nearly 40 percent compared to the same period last year. Officers say these incidents divert troops from counter-terrorism missions and complicate efforts to stabilize the region.

One of the most serious attacks occurred in Beit Lid east of Tulkarm, where roughly 100 masked Israelis raided a Palestinian factory, torched vehicles, and clashed with soldiers. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir condemned the attackers as a “fringe minority” responsible for “criminal behavior” that harms the broader public. Commanders on the ground warned troops that the military would not accept a situation in which lawbreakers harm property and innocent people, destabilize the West Bank and divert the army’s focus from defense and counter-terrorism.

President Isaac Herzog also criticized the violence, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and coalition officials have avoided public comment, prompting accusations from opponents that the government is quietly enabling the attacks.

Palestinian media, meanwhile, reported a large IDF arrest operation in Dura near Hebron, where about 20 Palestinians were detained on Wednesday.