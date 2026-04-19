US Seizes Iranian Vessel in Gulf of Oman After Blockade Breach Attempt

US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday that US forces seized an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it attempted to breach a US naval blockade, describing the interception as a response to what he said was noncompliance by the ship’s crew.

The episode unfolded against rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has moved to seize the waterway in response to a US naval blockade, despite a two-week ceasefire between the sides. The strategic passage remains a focal point in the conflict, with broader implications for the region and global oil prices.

President Trump said the vessel, identified as the TOUSKA, was stopped after failing to heed warnings from the US Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS SPRUANCE. He said US forces disabled the ship during the encounter. “The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom,” he said.

According to the post, US Marines have taken custody of the vessel, which President Trump said is under US Treasury Sanctions due to what he described as a history of illegal activity. He added that authorities are examining the ship’s contents. “We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!” he wrote.

President Trump described the vessel as “an early 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier” and said it attempted to pass through the blockade before being intercepted.

The maritime incident follows conflicting statements on diplomacy. On Sunday night, President Trump said talks with Iran would take place in Islamabad, but Iranian officials rejected that claim, citing what they described as US “excessive demands” as an obstacle to negotiations.