The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Servicemen Injured in Syria After Militia Attack
US soldiers in the 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, North Carolina Army National Guard, attached to the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, demonstrate their own and the M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles’ capabilities for the press in eastern Syria on Nov. 11, 2019. (Spc. DeAndre Pierce/US Army Reserve)
News Updates
US military
Syria

US Servicemen Injured in Syria After Militia Attack

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2022

Three US military serviceman was injured, two lightly, and up to three suspected members of Iran-backed militias were killed in attacks in an exchange of attacks in Syria. The suspected Iran-backed militants launched two separate attacks on two bases on northeastern Syria on Wednesday evening.

The attacks came hours after the US military carried out what it called “precision airstrikes” in eastern Syria in areas controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to “protect and defend US personnel” in response to an attack earlier this month targeting US forces.

Central Command announced Wednesday evening it launched a second airstrike on the militias.

The US maintains approximately 900 troops in Syria.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.