US Servicemen Injured in Syria After Militia Attack

Three US military serviceman was injured, two lightly, and up to three suspected members of Iran-backed militias were killed in attacks in an exchange of attacks in Syria. The suspected Iran-backed militants launched two separate attacks on two bases on northeastern Syria on Wednesday evening.

The attacks came hours after the US military carried out what it called “precision airstrikes” in eastern Syria in areas controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps to “protect and defend US personnel” in response to an attack earlier this month targeting US forces.

Central Command announced Wednesday evening it launched a second airstrike on the militias.

The US maintains approximately 900 troops in Syria.