US Shoots Down Armed Drone Over Embassy in Baghdad

The United States shot down an armed drome over the US Embassy in Baghdad on Monday night. The attack came hours after the three rockets hit Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province, Iraq, which houses US troops. That attack caused no injuries.

“Early on the morning of July 6, defensive systems at the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad engaged and eliminated an airborne threat. We are working with our Iraqi partners to investigate, and will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect the safety of our staff and facilities,” the US Embassy in Baghdad said in a statement posted on Facebook.

US facilities and facilities housing US soldiers have come under attack 47 times since January, the AFP news service reported. The US has blamed such attacks on Iran-backed militias.