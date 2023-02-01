Donate
US Halts Exports to 7 Iranian Firms That Produce Drones
Iranian-made Shahed 136 exploding drones prepared for launch as part of an exercise in Iran in December 2021. (Israel President's Office)
The Media Line Staff
02/01/2023

Trade restrictions have been slapped on seven Iranian firms and organizations for their involvement in producing drones provided to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

The Iranian entities are Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation Industry, and Shahed Aviation Industries. They have been placed on a US export control list for companies engaged in activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.

The companies were added to a Commerce Department list posted in a preliminary filing in the US Federal Register and is set to be officially published on Wednesday.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
