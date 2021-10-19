Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad Steps Down
US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad testifies during a hearing before a subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform September 22, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
News Updates
US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad
Resignation
Afghanistan
Taliban

US Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad Steps Down

The Media Line Staff
10/19/2021

The Biden administration’s special representative for Afghanistan is leaving his position, less than two months after the United States completed its ill-conceived  withdrawal from the country, and its takeover by the Taliban.

The US State Department announced on Monday that Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad would step down from his role. The statement said that Thomas West, who previously served as the Deputy Special Representative, will assume the position. Khalilzad submitted his resignation on Friday, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source.

Khalilzad had been in the position since 2018, and led the negotiations with the Taliban that led to the February 2020 agreement between the Taliban and the Trump administration for the withdrawal of US forces. President Biden kept him in the position after deciding to go ahead with the withdrawal which was supposed to occur in May, but took place at the end of August, ahead of the significant 9/11 anniversary date.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.