US-Sponsored UN Draft Resolution on Gaza May Lift Sanctions Against UNRWA, Other Hamas-Linked Organizations

The United States is preparing to introduce a revised draft resolution on Gaza to the UN Security Council that would remove punitive measures against aid groups accused of cooperating with Hamas-linked elements, Israel Hayom reports. The text is expected to be circulated on Tuesday, with member states allotted a 24-hour window to propose amendments. Washington aims to bring the resolution to a vote by Friday, or early next week at the latest.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the United States has rewritten key sections of the proposal over the past several days following consultations with multiple governments. Some of the revisions strengthen Israel’s core demands, including firm language on disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip. Other changes, however, dilute provisions Israel considered essential.

The most contentious adjustment concerns language related to international aid organizations. Earlier drafts explicitly barred any organization found to have misused aid from providing future assistance. That clause, which would have effectively sanctioned bodies implicated in aiding terror, has been removed. The updated text now merely calls for ensuring aid is used “solely for peaceful purposes” and not diverted to armed groups, without specifying consequences for violations.

The revised language has raised concerns that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) could regain funding, despite its documented ties to Hamas that led the United States to impose sanctions in March 2024 and prompted Israel to sever cooperation with the agency.

Investigations found that several UNRWA employees took part in terror activity, including involvement in the October 7 massacre, and that Hamas operated from UNRWA schools and other facilities while building infrastructure within them.

At the same time, several additions to the draft resolution align more closely with Israel’s security requirements. The revised version stipulates that any IDF withdrawal from Gaza must be tied to clear metrics on demilitarization and coordinated with the United States and participating Arab states. According to the draft, Israeli forces would pull back only “in accordance with benchmarks and timetables to be determined jointly with the security forces, the guarantor states, and the United States,” and a limited Israeli security presence would remain to prevent renewed terror activity.

A new reporting mechanism has also been added. The international transitional governing body—referred to as the BoP—would be required to submit written updates to the Security Council every six months detailing progress on demilitarization. The measure is intended to increase oversight, though past monitoring frameworks, such as UNIFIL’s mandate in southern Lebanon, failed to enforce similar obligations.