US Strikes Military Targets on Kharg Island While Securing Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said Saturday that US forces carried out airstrikes against military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, warning that oil infrastructure there could be targeted if Tehran continues interfering with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Strikes “obliterated” military facilities on the island while leaving its oil terminal intact for the time being, President Trump said. Iranian officials reported their oil infrastructure had not been damaged, but threatened retaliation.

US officials and Iranian state media reported that the strikes, carried out on Friday, focused on military sites and did not hit installations tied to the oil trade.

Kharg Island, a narrow coral outcrop in the northern Persian Gulf, has become a central point in the confrontation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel because of its role in Iran’s oil exports and its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.

The island handles a major share of Iran’s crude shipments. Iranian officials say the facilities are vital to roughly 90% of the country’s oil exports.

A CIA document from 1984 described the installations there as “the most vital in Iran’s oil system, and their continued operation is essential to Iran’s economic well-being.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid recently said that destroying the terminal would “cripple Iran’s economy and topple the regime,” according to CNN.

The facility has continued operating during the conflict. TankerTrackers.com, which uses satellite imagery, shore photography, and shipping data to monitor crude flows, reported that tankers have been loading oil at the island “non-stop since the war broke out.”

Analysts say exports had already been rising before the recent escalation. In the weeks leading up to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, shipments from Kharg Island were pushed to near-record levels, according to a note by US investment bank JP Morgan reported by Reuters.

President Trump has warned that the oil terminal itself could become a target if Iran persists in blocking vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route for energy supplies.