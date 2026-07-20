US Strikes Iran After Hormuz Shipping Attack; Explosions Heard in Bahrain’s Capital

The United States launched a ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran after Iranian forces targeted oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran expanded its attacks across the Gulf, triggering repeated air raid sirens in Bahrain, where explosions were reported in the capital, Manama.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces completed a wave of strikes targeting Iranian command centers, air defense systems, maritime surveillance positions, and missile and drone launch sites. President Donald Trump said, “Tonight we hit Iran very hard again.”

Earlier, the Revolutionary Guards said they had attacked two oil tankers sailing in the Strait of Hormuz outside a route approved by Iran. The group also warned the United States to expect “punishment.”

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced multiple rounds of air raid sirens overnight. State television later reported that the country’s air defense systems were intercepting an Iranian attack after explosions were heard in Manama, Reuters reported. The US Embassy in Bahrain warned American citizens of a potential Iranian attack in the capital, urging them to remain vigilant and follow official guidance.

The Kuwaiti army said it intercepted drones launched from Iran.

CENTCOM said US naval forces remain focused on enforcing the maritime blockade against Iran. It added that six commercial vessels were diverted from their course in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM also announced that one American soldier was killed in northern Iraq during the controlled detonation of munitions left from a downed Iranian drone. A second soldier was injured in the incident. Separately, the command said “unidentified findings” had been recovered from the scene where two American soldiers were killed in Jordan the previous day and remain under investigation.

Iran’s Fars news agency reported that the remains of an American MQ-9 drone were found in the mountains near Asaluyeh on Friday and were transported using a donkey.

Speaking after a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the talks as “very positive” and said “the US is open to a diplomatic solution with Iran,” Reuters reported.