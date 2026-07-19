US Strikes Iran Again After Deadly Attack on American Troops in Jordan 

The United States launched another wave of airstrikes on Iran on President Donald Trump’s orders, targeting military infrastructure after Tehran’s threats against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and recent attacks on American troops in Jordan.

CENTCOM’s operation marked the eighth consecutive night of US strikes against Iran. In a statement, CENTCOM said, “The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and to swiftly punish the Revolutionary Guard forces that attacked American soldiers in Jordan.”

Later, CENTCOM announced the operation had concluded, saying the strikes targeted coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites. It added that Revolutionary Guard forces allegedly involved in attacks on US troops in Jordan three days earlier, in which two American soldiers were killed, were also struck. The US military said more than 50,000 American troops are operating throughout the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Separately, US. officials told The New York Times that the deadly attack in Jordan was the fourth Iranian attack against U.S. forces in the country within five days. The officials said the attacks collectively killed two American soldiers, left another missing, wounded dozens of troops, and damaged several helicopters.

“The wave of attacks and the losses it caused indicate that Iranian forces not only have extensive missile stockpiles remaining, but they have also improved their ability to evade US air defense systems,” the officials told the newspaper.

Iran’s army announced it had launched suicide drone attacks against American military targets at two bases in Kuwait in response to the US strikes. Iranian state television said the targets included a US Army ammunition depot at Camp Arifjan, along with a Patriot battery radar system and an air tracking radar at Ali Al Salem Air Base.

Meanwhile, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported explosions in Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, while Mehr reported US strikes near Sirik and Hajjiabad in southern Iran. In Iraq, security sources told Reuters that an explosive drone was intercepted near the US consulate in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.