US Strikes Revolutionary Guard Sites as President Trump Weighs Broader Campaign  

The United States launched a heavy wave of strikes against Revolutionary Guard targets across Iran after what US officials described as an attempted Iranian missile attack on American forces in Jordan, while President Donald Trump weighed options ranging from an expanded air campaign to renewed diplomacy, according to US officials and media reports.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it completed strikes against dozens of Revolutionary Guard targets, including command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and naval capabilities. CENTCOM said the operation was carried out in response to Iran’s attempt to attack US forces stationed in the Middle East. CENTCOM described the operation as “A forceful response to Iran’s attempts to attack American forces stationed in the Middle East.”

According to Reuters, all ballistic missiles launched by Iran overnight were intercepted, and more than 50,000 US troops are currently deployed across the Middle East.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is considering authorizing an extensive air campaign lasting 10 to 14 days to inflict severe damage on Iran’s missile systems. The report said the proposal was developed by CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper. President Trump is also considering a more limited military option that would preserve the possibility of continued diplomatic contacts.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News that he did not attempt to persuade President Trump to resume military action during their recent White House meeting.

“It’s his decision. No one tells President Trump what to do,” Netanyahu said. He said the two discussed three possible paths: a comprehensive agreement with Tehran, continuing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, or additional military action. Netanyahu also said Iran is “weaker than ever” but that its regime has not collapsed, adding, “eventually it will happen.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Islamabad is working to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran, adding that discussions continue over the Strait of Hormuz and deescalation and urging both sides to exercise restraint and implement the memorandum of understanding.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported explosions in Ahvaz, Bushehr, Abadan and on Qeshm Island, while Jordan’s military said it intercepted five missiles launched from Iran into its territory. A senior figure in a pro-Iranian militia in Iraq told Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar that the group was preparing a response within 72 hours to recent US-Saudi strikes and was coordinating with other members of the pro-Iranian axis, including the Houthis.