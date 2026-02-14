US Struck 30 ISIS Targets Across Syria in February, CENTCOM Says

The US military announced Saturday it struck dozens of Islamic State (ISIS) targets across Syria in February, part of an ongoing campaign intended to keep pressure on the extremist group after a December attack that killed American personnel.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces carried out 10 strikes from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12, hitting more than 30 ISIS targets, including infrastructure and weapons storage sites. Between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, US forces conducted five additional strikes aimed at an ISIS communication site, a logistics hub and weapons storage facilities.

The operations are tied to Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched after a Dec. 13 ambush in Palmyra that Washington blamed on an ISIS fighter. Two US soldiers and a US civilian interpreter were killed in the attack.

CENTCOM said, “More than 50 ISIS terrorists have been killed or captured and over 100 ISIS infrastructure targets have been struck with hundreds of precision munitions during two months of targeted operations.”

In a separate statement Friday, the command said it had completed the transfer of more than 5,700 detained ISIS suspects from Syria to Iraq. The detainees, who are from 61 countries, had been held for years in facilities overseen by Kurdish-led forces.

The relocation began last month after Damascus took control of territory surrounding the prisons from Kurdish-led forces, raising questions about the status of the detainees and prompting US action.

The Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, supported by the US anti-ISIS coalition, led the campaign that culminated in the group’s territorial defeat in Syria in 2019.

US policy in Syria has shifted in recent weeks, with Washington drawing closer to Syria’s new authorities and saying its partnership with Kurdish forces had largely run its course. On Thursday, US forces confirmed they had withdrawn from the Al-Tanf base near Syria’s border with Jordan and Iraq.