US Targets Southern Iran Infrastructure as Tehran Expands Regional Attacks 

US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched another round of operations in Iran overnight into Friday, striking military and transportation targets in Hormozgan province while Tehran expanded attacks on countries hosting American military facilities across the region.

The US operation employed fighter aircraft, drones and warships to hit military logistics facilities, air defense positions, coastal surveillance sites and infrastructure supporting access to the port of Bandar Abbas. Targets also included six bridges and a railway station, part of an effort to disrupt supply routes into the strategic southern port city.

Iranian state media said the strikes killed at least eight people and wounded 20 others in Hormozgan province.

As the US operation unfolded, Iran directed attacks toward Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, all of which host US military installations.

Qatar’s Defense Ministry said it was responding Friday morning to a second aerial attack that day. Earlier, the Interior Ministry reported that a child was injured by falling shrapnel during a previous wave of attacks. While Iran has repeatedly targeted military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, it had not attacked Qatar in recent days. Tehran has not claimed responsibility for Friday morning’s strikes on Qatar.

Bahrain activated warning sirens for a second time Friday morning, the Interior Ministry said. Iranian state news agency IRNA reported that Iranian forces had targeted US military assets in the kingdom, while state broadcaster IRIB released footage it said showed drones being launched toward Bahrain. CNN said it had requested comment from US Central Command.

Kuwaiti authorities warned residents early Friday that missile and drone threats could result in the sound of air defense interceptions. Iranian state media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted US military hardware in Kuwait.

Jordan’s armed forces said they intercepted three Iranian missiles Friday, reporting no casualties or damage. Separately, the IRGC claimed it had struck US fighter aircraft and aerial refueling planes in Jordan, a claim CNN said it had not independently verified.

Iranian state media later reported that the IRGC had also targeted a US radar facility in Oman.