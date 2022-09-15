The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

US To Withhold $130 Million in Military Aid To Egypt
Egyptian Army soldiers armed with 7.62mm AK-47 assault rifles practice their beach assault techniques at El Omayed, Egypt as US, Spanish and Egyptian Forces conduct amphibious operations, during Exercise Bright Star, a multinational exercise involving more than 74,000 troops from 44 countries, in 2001. (The U.S. National Archives)
News Updates

US To Withhold $130 Million in Military Aid To Egypt

The Media Line Staff
09/15/2022

The United States will withhold $130 million in military aid to Egypt, out of a total of $300 million, over its poor human rights record. Despite being encouraged by rights groups to withhold the whole amount of the funds, the Biden Administration decided to release more than half after Egypt released some 500 of the estimated 60,000 political prisoners currently in jail, the Associated Press reported citing unnamed US officials.

Egypt receives more than $1 billion in military aid from the US annually, with some $300,000 million contingent on progress on human rights issues, including the imprisonment of political dissidents.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has informed Egypt of the withholding of $130 million, the same amount as was withheld last year, according to the report.

