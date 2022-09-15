US To Withhold $130 Million in Military Aid To Egypt

The United States will withhold $130 million in military aid to Egypt, out of a total of $300 million, over its poor human rights record. Despite being encouraged by rights groups to withhold the whole amount of the funds, the Biden Administration decided to release more than half after Egypt released some 500 of the estimated 60,000 political prisoners currently in jail, the Associated Press reported citing unnamed US officials.

Egypt receives more than $1 billion in military aid from the US annually, with some $300,000 million contingent on progress on human rights issues, including the imprisonment of political dissidents.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has informed Egypt of the withholding of $130 million, the same amount as was withheld last year, according to the report.