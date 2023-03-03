US Top General Visits Israel To Discuss Regional Security

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the highest-ranking military officer in the United States, landed in Israel on Friday to meet with his Israeli counterparts and discuss security issues facing the region. According to a statement from his spokesperson, Col. Dave Butler, the talks will cover a range of topics related to the Middle East region. However, no specific details regarding the agenda of the meetings were provided.

Milley’s visit to Israel is not his first and comes after similar trips to other US allies in the region. Israel and the US have a longstanding security partnership, and the visit underscores the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

The Middle East faces several security challenges, including conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and elsewhere; tensions between several mostly Sunni Gulf Arab states and a nuclearizing Iran; and the battle to push back extremist groups such as Islamic State. Israel specifically faces a number of significant security concerns, including from Iran, whose nuclear program is worryingly close to weaponization; Iran’s proxies in the region such as Hizbollah; armed groups in the West Bank that have ramped up their attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians; and Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.