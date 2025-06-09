Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Travel Restrictions Expanded as Trump Targets African, Middle Eastern States

US Travel Restrictions Expanded as Trump Targets African, Middle Eastern States

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2025

US President Donald Trump’s new travel restrictions on citizens of 12 primarily African and Middle Eastern countries took effect Monday, intensifying the administration’s immigration crackdown. The order blocks most new visa applications from countries the White House says have inadequate security vetting or refuse to repatriate their nationals.

The ban targets citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Additional restrictions apply to nationals of Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela who are outside the US and lack valid visas. The new rules do not cancel existing visas, but applications filed after Monday face automatic rejection unless applicants qualify for specific exemptions.

President Trump said the policy is based on data from the Department of Homeland Security, citing high visa overstay rates and weak identity verification in many of the listed countries. He also pointed to a terrorist attack in Colorado by a visa overstayer from Egypt, which is not included on the list, as justification for tighter controls.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

“This policy is not about national security — it is about sowing division and vilifying communities that are seeking safety and opportunity in the United States,” said Abby Maxman, president of Oxfam America.

The measure was met with backlash from advocacy groups and communities with ties to affected countries, including Haiti and Afghanistan. Afghan nationals with Special Immigrant Visas remain exempt, a provision aimed at protecting those who worked with the US military during the two-decade war.

News Updates
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Haiti
Travel Ban
visa policy
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods