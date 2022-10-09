Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

US Troops in Syria Targeted in Rocket Attack
US Troops in Syria Targeted in Rocket Attack

The Media Line Staff
10/09/2022

Unknown forces targeted US troops in northeast Syria, according to US Central Command. The 107mm rocket was fired on Saturday inside the Rumalyn Landing Zone US compound in northeast Syria. Additional rockets were found at the launch site, CENTCOM said in a statement issued late on Saturday night. CENTCOM forces are investigating the attack. No American soldiers were killed or injured in the attack and no facilities were damaged, according to the report.

Such attacks have been blamed on Iran-backed militias in Syria. About 900 US troops remain based in Syria, most in the east of the country. US forces arrived in Syria a decade ago to fight against Islamic State early in the ongoing Syrian civil war.

