Governor of Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Ahmed al-Kholifey (C) and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan (R) attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Virtual Meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 23, 2020. (G20 Saudi Arabia/Handout to Xinhua via Getty)
US Urges Saudis to ‘Reassure’ Oil, Financial Markets

The Media Line Staff
03/25/2020

The United States said Wednesday it has urged Saudi Arabia to “reassure” oil and financial markets as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, which has paralyzed major economies like America’s. The appeal was made by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephone conversation Tuesday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the State Department said. “The Secretary stressed that as a leader of the G20 and an important energy leader, Saudi Arabia has a real opportunity to rise to the occasion and reassure global energy and financial markets when the world faces serious economic uncertainty,” the department said in a statement. On Thursday Saudi Arabia is hosting a virtual summit of G20 leaders on the health crisis sweeping the world because of the coronavirus.

