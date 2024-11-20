Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Vetoes UN Cease-fire Resolution for Gaza, Drawing Global Criticism
United Nations General Assembly, Nov. 23, 2006. (Jérôme Blum/Creative Commons)

US Vetoes UN Cease-fire Resolution for Gaza, Drawing Global Criticism

The Media Line Staff
11/20/2024

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, sparking criticism from member nations. The resolution, proposed by 10 non-permanent members of the council, sought an “immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire” in the 13-month conflict between Israel and Hamas, alongside the release of hostages.

The 15-member council voted on the resolution, with the US being the sole dissenting vote, using its power as a permanent member to block the motion. Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood defended the veto, stating that a durable end to the conflict must include the immediate release of hostages. “These two urgent goals are inextricably linked. This resolution abandoned that necessity, and for that reason, the United States could not support it,” Wood explained. He argued that the resolution would have sent a “dangerous message” to Hamas, suggesting they could avoid negotiations.

Criticism of the US veto was swift. Malta’s UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier called it a failure to uphold the council’s responsibility to maintain peace and security. China’s envoy, Fu Cong, accused the US of condoning the violence, saying, “Insistence on setting a precondition for a ceasefire is tantamount to giving the green light to continue the war.” France’s representative, Nicolas de Riviere, expressed regret over the failed resolution, noting it included a firm demand for the release of hostages, including French nationals.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has consistently supported Israel’s military campaign while attempting, so far unsuccessfully, to broker a cease-fire agreement tied to the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Washington has faced growing criticism for its approach, including accusations of prioritizing political alliances over humanitarian concerns.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

News Updates
Cease-fire
Gaza
Hamas
hostages
Israel
Robert Wood
United Nations Security Council
United States
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods