US Vetoes UN Cease-fire Resolution for Gaza, Drawing Global Criticism

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, sparking criticism from member nations. The resolution, proposed by 10 non-permanent members of the council, sought an “immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire” in the 13-month conflict between Israel and Hamas, alongside the release of hostages.

The 15-member council voted on the resolution, with the US being the sole dissenting vote, using its power as a permanent member to block the motion. Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood defended the veto, stating that a durable end to the conflict must include the immediate release of hostages. “These two urgent goals are inextricably linked. This resolution abandoned that necessity, and for that reason, the United States could not support it,” Wood explained. He argued that the resolution would have sent a “dangerous message” to Hamas, suggesting they could avoid negotiations.