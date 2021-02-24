Give the Gift of Trusted News!

US Wants to Return to UN Human Rights Council
The UN Human Rights Council chamber in Geneva. (Ludovic Courtès/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
United Nations Human Rights Council
Antony Blinken

US Wants to Return to UN Human Rights Council

The Media Line Staff
02/24/2021

The United States wants to be elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken’s announcement in a video message to the council on Wednesday comes three years after the Trump Administration removed the US from the international body.

“I’m pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term,” Blinken said in the message. “I’m here to reaffirm America’s commitment to respect and defend the human rights of all people, everywhere,” he also said.

Elections to sit on the 47-member council are set for the U.N. General Assembly in October. Countries are elected for a three-year term.

Blinken in his message called on the council to reconsider its “disproportionate focus on Israel.” Hs also said that countries “with the worst human rights records should not be members of this council,” such as China, Cuba and Venezuela.

