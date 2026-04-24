US Weighs ‘Dynamic Targeting’ of Iranian Assets in Strait of Hormuz as Talks Stall 

The United States is preparing potential military operations against Iranian assets in the Strait of Hormuz if peace talks fail, CNN reported, as conflict continues in the vital waterway.

According to the report, planning includes strikes with a particular focus on “dynamic targeting” of Iran’s capabilities around the Strait of Hormuz, the southern Arabian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman.

Sources described possible attacks on small fast attack boats, minelaying vessels, and other asymmetric assets that have allowed Tehran to restrict movement through the waterways and use them as leverage over the United States.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about 20% of global oil and gas supplies, and fighting between the two countries in the area has continued as negotiations remain at an impasse.

The report said earlier US military activity had concentrated on targets away from the Strait, enabling operations deeper inside Iran. The new plans call for a more focused bombing campaign centered on strategic waterways.

Separately, the US said Thursday its forces boarded a sanctioned ship carrying Iranian oil in the Indian Ocean. The US Department of Defense said it carried out a “maritime interdiction” on the vessel M/T Majestic X, describing the action as the interception or inspection of a ship suspected of violating the law.

The United States has intercepted multiple vessels since imposing a blockade on maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports on 13 April.

President Donald Trump has ordered US forces to “shoot and kill” any boat laying mines in the Strait.

The developments follow an incident on Wednesday in which Iranian Revolutionary Guard gunboats fired on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, seizing two ships and damaging a third.