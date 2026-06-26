US Weighs Moving Military Assets to Israel After Iran Attacks 

The United States is considering a major restructuring of its military posture in the Middle East following extensive Iranian strikes that severely damaged Naval Support Activity Bahrain, with Israel among the locations being evaluated to host relocated military assets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, US officials are reviewing plans to reduce the American military presence in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait while reinforcing facilities in Bahrain. The proposed changes would shift selected bases and operations farther west, placing them beyond the range of Iranian missiles and drones.

Two officials cited by The Wall Street Journal said Israel is one of the potential destinations under consideration for forces and infrastructure that could be moved as part of the broader realignment.

The report said a damage assessment found that multiple critical facilities at Naval Support Activity Bahrain were struck during the Iranian attacks, with some rendered completely inoperable. Among the sites affected were the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, secure satellite communications facilities, storage warehouses, and military housing.

Initial estimates place the cost of repairing the damaged structures at approximately $400 million. Officials expect the overall cost of restoring the installation to full operational capability to be substantially higher.

The proposed changes follow widespread damage to US military infrastructure during the 2026 conflict. According to the report, Iran launched thousands of missiles and drones that struck more than 20 US military sites across the Middle East.

Iranian attacks on US bases in the region caused more than $800 million in infrastructure damage, destroyed sensitive air defense systems and aircraft, and killed 13 US service members.