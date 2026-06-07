US Weighs Redirecting Frozen Iranian Assets to Gulf Allies for Reconstruction

The United States is preparing to redirect frozen Iranian assets to Persian Gulf allies to help fund repairs and reconstruction related to damage from Iranian strikes, Reuters reported, as ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran remained stalled.

According to Reuters, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has instructed a team to evaluate the total cost of damage sustained by Gulf allies. The assessment is intended to support efforts to determine how frozen Iranian assets could be used for reconstruction purposes.

The report said the Treasury Department plans to use all available legal authorities to make the funds accessible. It remains unclear whether the effort would involve liquid cash held in frozen accounts, hard assets such as impounded oil tankers, or a combination of both.

The disclosure came one day after Mohsen Rezaee, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, told CNN that any agreement to end the conflict depended on the release of $24 billion in Iranian assets frozen by the United States.

The reported US plan emerged as negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire between the United States and Iran remained at an impasse. The two sides continued exchanging strikes on Saturday.

At the same time, diplomatic contacts involving mediators continued. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported that a minister from Pakistan, which is serving as a mediator, traveled to Tehran on Saturday carrying a letter for Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

The proposed redirection of Iranian assets could become an additional point of contention as negotiations remain deadlocked.