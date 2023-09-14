The Media Line Stands Out

US Will Withhold $85 Million in Aid to Egypt Over Human Rights Violations
The outside of Tora Prison in Cairo, an Egyptian prison complex for criminal and political detainees, in a 2015 photo. (Mohamed Ouda/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
US military aid
Egypt
Human Rights
political prisoners
Chris Murphy

US Will Withhold $85 Million in Aid to Egypt Over Human Rights Violations

The Media Line Staff
09/14/2023

The US government will withhold $85 million in military aid to Egypt due to their failure to comply with human rights standards set by the US, especially over the high numbers of political imprisonments, according to Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn).

Senator Murphy addressed the floor of the US Senate on Tuesday, also calling for an additional $235 million to be withheld “until Egypt’s human rights and democracy record improves,” he said. The already-withheld funding will be directed toward Taiwan and Lebanon, according to the US State Department.

“Egypt has released more than 1,600 political prisoners since early 2022. That’s good news. During that same time, they have jailed 5,000 more. So for every political prisoner that Egypt releases, three more are jailed. That’s one step forward, and three steps back,” Murphy told the Senate.

The US has traditionally provided Egypt with about $1.3 billion in military aid annually, with Congress in recent years withholding the aid on certain conditions. According to current law, the $85 million is contingent on Egypt “making clear and consistent progress in releasing political prisoners, providing detainees with due process of law, and preventing the intimidation and harassment of American citizens.” Murphy claims that these conditions have not been met.

“If the administration withholds less than it has in the last two years, it would in essence be saying to [Egyptian President Abdel Fattah] el-Sisi that it believes the Egyptian government has improved its rights record, which is just not true,” added Seth Binder, advocacy director at the Project on Middle East Democracy.

El-Sisi’s government has been accused of numerous human rights abuses, including torture, disappearances, and widespread restrictions on free speech, including the arrest of political dissenters.

