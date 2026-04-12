Vance Announces No Deal in Islamabad; Iran Says Talks Will Continue on Sunday

The United States’ vice president, JD Vance, said that no agreement was reached between the United States and Iran despite 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad.

Speaking at a short press conference, he said, “We’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That’s the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement—and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America.”

“We have not reached an agreement. We have made our red lines clear, but they have refused to accept our terms,” Vance continued.

He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their support, and noted Pakistan had played a positive role in facilitating the talks

However, he did not clarify what the lack of an agreement would mean for the fragile ceasefire, leaving uncertainty over the next phase of the diplomatic process.

Sources told The Media Line that members of the US delegation were willing to address the press jointly with Iranian officials, but the Iranian side did not agree.

Meanwhile, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, stated that the success of the Islamabad talks depends on the United States demonstrating seriousness and good faith.

In a post on X, he said Saturday had been a long and busy day for Iran’s delegation in Islamabad. “Intensive negotiations, launched this morning under Pakistan’s good-faith efforts and mediation, have continued without interruption.”

He added that multiple messages and written drafts had been exchanged between the two sides during the process.

According to the spokesperson, discussions have covered the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear issues, compensation for war-related damages, the lifting of sanctions, and a broader end to conflict in the region.

“The success of this diplomatic process depends on the other side’s seriousness and good faith, as well as recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights and interests,” he said.

Islamabad has yet to comment on this unfolding situation.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that following the conclusion of another round of talks between the United States and Iran, discussions will continue for several more hours on Sunday.

According to the report, both sides agreed, on the recommendation of Pakistani mediators, to hold another round of negotiations on Sunday.

The report added that significant differences between the Iranian and US delegations remain unresolved.

Direct talks between the United States and Iran have been underway in Islamabad, with multiple phases of negotiations held as both sides attempt to turn a fragile two-week ceasefire into a more lasting agreement after weeks of conflict.

The talks began with separate high-level meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, followed by direct engagement between the two sides.

JD Vance led the American delegation, accompanied by special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner. The Iranian delegation was headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with senior political, security, and economic officials.