Vance Heads to Pakistan for Iran Talks as Conflicting Signals Emerge from Tehran

Vice President JD Vance is set to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for another round of talks aimed at ending the conflict with Iran, as uncertainty persists over Tehran’s participation.

Conflicting signals have emerged in recent days regarding Iran’s involvement. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Pakistani officials, that Iranian representatives are expected to arrive in Islamabad for a second round of negotiations. Earlier in the week, however, Iran’s state media said Tehran would not take part in talks as long as a US naval blockade remains in place.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf who led the Iranian delegation during the last round of talks, did not directly address the newest round, but indicated opposition to negotiations under current conditions. He wrote on X: “Trump, through imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire, is trying to turn the negotiating table – in his imagination – into a table of surrender or to justify the resumption of warmongering. We do not accept negotiations under threats, and in recent weeks we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield.”

The diplomatic effort comes ahead of a ceasefire deadline set for Wednesday night. A White House official told the Wall Street Journal that the Trump administration does not plan to extend the ceasefire. President Trump has previously warned that if talks fail, US forces would target Iran’s bridges and power plants.

At the same time, the United States is increasing its military presence in the region. The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush is currently operating near Madagascar and is expected to reach the Middle East within days, according to NBC.

It will join the USS Abraham Lincoln, which is stationed near the Strait of Oman and supporting a naval blockade on Iran, and the USS Gerald R. Ford, which is operating in the Red Sea. NBC reported that the George H.W. Bush is expected to replace the Gerald R. Ford, which has been deployed for about 300 consecutive days.

For a limited period, all three carriers are expected to be in the region at the same time.