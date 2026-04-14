Vance Says Iran Talks Made Progress but Remain Unresolved Over Nuclear Demands and Hormuz Access 

US Vice President JD Vance said negotiations with Iran in Islamabad over the weekend made progress but fell short of a deal, citing unresolved disputes over nuclear safeguards and maritime access, and placing responsibility for next steps on Tehran.

Speaking to Bret Baier of Fox News, Vance said the talks marked a rare high-level engagement between the two sides and clarified Washington’s expectations. “We made a lot of progress,” he said, adding that US negotiators outlined where they could be flexible and where they could not. The key question now, he said, is “whether the Iranians will have enough flexibility” to meet US conditions.

Vance said the administration’s red lines stem from a single principle: Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon. While Tehran has stated it does not seek one, he emphasized the need for enforceable verification.

He identified two core demands: removing enriched uranium from Iran and ensuring the country cannot enrich uranium in the future. “We must have the enriched material out of Iran,” he said, adding that Washington also requires “their conclusive commitment to not develop a nuclear weapon.”

Despite some movement by Iran during the talks, Vance said it was not sufficient to finalize an agreement. US officials concluded the Iranian delegation needed to return to Tehran for further authorization, effectively pausing negotiations. “The ball really is in their court,” he said.

The talks also addressed the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. Vance said the US expects it to be fully reopened, describing it as part of the broader understanding tied to the ceasefire. “We need to see the Straits of Hormuz fully open,” he said, accusing Iran of attempting to shift terms during negotiations.

He added that while there has been some increase in maritime traffic, it has not met US expectations. If progress stalls, he warned, it could alter the course of negotiations.

Vance said Washington retains significant leverage, pointing to military and economic pressure, including restrictions on vessels linked to Iran. He described Iran’s actions in the waterway as “economic terrorism,” adding that the US response is designed to counter that pressure.