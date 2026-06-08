Vatican Reaffirms Syria Presence With New Envoy to Damascus

[DAMASCUS] Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has received a copy of the credentials of the new apostolic nuncio to Syria, Archbishop Luigi Roberto Cona, in a move that reflects the continuity of diplomatic relations between Damascus and the Holy See and brings renewed attention to the Vatican’s role in Syria throughout the years of conflict.

The development is widely viewed as a reaffirmation of the Vatican’s commitment to maintaining its diplomatic presence in Syria. Unlike many Western countries that closed their embassies and withdrew from the country during the conflict, the Holy See kept its Apostolic Nunciature in Damascus operational throughout the war.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, the Vatican has consistently advocated for political dialogue and opposed military solutions.

As violence escalated in 2013, Pope Francis voiced deep concern over the massacres and widespread suffering in Syria, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities and urging dialogue and negotiations over military escalation. He also designated a global day of prayer and fasting for peace in Syria and across the Middle East.

The Holy See’s approach has always focused heavily on the humanitarian dimensions of the crisis, repeatedly appealing to the international community to support refugees and displaced people and to contribute to rebuilding what years of conflict have destroyed.

Beyond humanitarian concerns, the Vatican has paid particular attention to safeguarding Syria’s historic Christian presence and preserving the country’s religious and cultural diversity. In this context, the Holy See has continued to advocate interfaith dialogue and promote a culture of coexistence among Syria’s various communities.

The accreditation of the new Holy See’s representative in Damascus comes at a time of significant political and regional shifts, potentially giving the Vatican’s diplomatic mission an expanded role in supporting stability and encouraging reconciliation and dialogue initiatives. The appointment also reflects the longstanding relationship between Syria and the Holy See, which dates back to the 1950s.

Archbishop Cona is expected to formally present his credentials and officially assume his duties in the coming weeks. Religious and diplomatic circles will be watching closely to see whether the Vatican can continue the role it has played over the past decade in promoting peace and stability in Syria.