Vatican Removes Controversial Nativity Scene Depicting ‘Palestinian Jesus’ Following Backlash

The Vatican has reportedly removed a controversial Nativity display featuring an infant Jesus resting on a black-and-white keffiyeh, a symbol widely associated with Palestinian nationalism, following criticism from Christian and Jewish communities worldwide. The display drew sharp condemnation for promoting what detractors call the “falsified myth” of a “Palestinian Jesus.”

David Parsons, senior vice president and spokesman for the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, welcomed the decision, stating, “This crèche not only denigrated Jewish heritage, but it also undermined core tenets of the Christian faith. Millions of Christians worldwide were instantly incensed by this exhibit ahead of the Christmas season, and the Vatican did the right thing in taking it down.”

Parsons emphasized the theological implications of the display, arguing that depicting Jesus as a Palestinian Arab contradicts biblical accounts of his lineage. “If Jesus was a Palestinian Arab, then he would not have qualified to be the Christ, the promised Messiah, and Savior of the world,” Parsons said. He pointed to scriptural affirmations of Jesus’ Jewish heritage, including references to him as the “Son of David” and “King of the Jews.”

The display came amid broader concerns about recent Vatican statements on Israel. Last month, Pope Francis suggested an investigation into whether Israel’s campaign against Hamas constitutes genocide, drawing sharp rebukes from Israeli and Christian leaders. Critics, including Parsons, accused the Vatican of perpetuating harmful narratives against the Jewish state.

Parsons called the Vatican’s removal of the Nativity scene a “positive step” and urged the Holy See to reconsider other actions perceived as hostile toward Israel.