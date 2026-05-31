Vehicle-Ramming Attack in Gush Etzion Injures 2 Teen Girls; Terrorist Killed 

A Palestinian terrorist carried out a vehicle-ramming attack at the Gush Etzion Junction on Sunday night, injuring two teenage girls and prompting a large-scale security operation in the area, Israeli authorities said.

The attack occurred in the southern area of the Gush Etzion Junction. A 17-year-old girl sustained serious injuries to her limbs, while a 15-year-old girl suffered facial injuries and was listed in light condition. A 25-year-old was treated for anxiety. All three were evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The terrorist, identified as a 30-year-old resident of Hebron, was shot and killed by a soldier from the 90th Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

Israeli police said officers from local stations were deployed to the scene, where they isolated the area and carried out searches to determine whether additional suspects were involved. Large military and police forces also launched searches in the surrounding area, while operations were conducted in Hebron, the city from which the attacker originated.

According to preliminary findings, the terrorist made a U-turn at the junction before carrying out the attack. Security forces continued operating in the area following the incident.

“This was a severe attack at the Gush Etzion Junction. A terrorist attempted to run over a group of boys and girls, and we have several injured victims. The terrorist was eliminated very quickly by army forces,” Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal said from the scene.

The attack left two teenagers hospitalized and triggered an extensive response by Israeli security forces across the Gush Etzion area. Authorities continued searches and investigative activities after the attacker was killed.