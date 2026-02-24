Video from 2022 Surfaces Showing Hamas Directing Simulation of Oct. 7 Attack

On Monday, Channel 13 aired a video from 2022 showing Hamas members discussing plans and war games in preparation for the massacre the terror group carried out on Oct. 7, 2023.

The video shows men in civilian and military clothing sitting around a table. One of them is Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who currently leads Hamas in Gaza.



The footage was combined with previously released footage of a test invasion of Zikim Beach by sea. Those in the video are seen praising the exercise and expressing hope that the resulting attack would free the terror group’s prisoners.

Members of the elite Hamas Nukhba Force in “the war room” can be seen communicating with those carrying out the attack. “They have destroyed two pieces of military equipment and killed four soldiers,” one of the men can be heard saying on the phone. “The enemy is confused.”

They continued: “The destruction was total? How many injured? Lightly? Can they be treated in the field?” one of the men says on the phone, discussing the simulation with a field commander. “How many martyrs?”

The video was taken a year before the Oct. 7, 2023, attack while Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid were head of the government. Channel 13 did not reveal the source of the footage.

Videos of preparations for the invasion have been released previously. Less than a month before the attack, Hamas posted a propaganda video showing terrorists blowing up a replica of a Gaza border gate, speeding into Israel in trucks and firing at paper replicas of people.