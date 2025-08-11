Donate
Video Shows Killing of Medical Worker in As-Suwayda Hospital During Syria Clashes
Surveillance camera image of the execution of a medical worker at As-Suwayda National Hospital in Syria, July 2025. (Screenshot: Youtube)

Video Shows Killing of Medical Worker in As-Suwayda Hospital During Syria Clashes

The Media Line Staff
08/11/2025

Security camera footage from As-Suwayda National Hospital in southern Syria, published Sunday by activist media collective Suwayda 24, appears to show the killing of a medical worker by men in military uniforms. 

The video, dated July 16 during heavy clashes between Druze militias, armed tribal groups, and government forces, shows several people in medical scrubs kneeling on the floor as armed men stand over them. One man is struck on the head and appears to resist detention, grappling with one of the gunmen before being shot once with an assault rifle and again by another with a pistol. 

A man in a dark jumpsuit labeled “Internal Security Forces” can be seen directing the armed men into the hospital. Another camera angle shows a tank positioned outside the facility. 

Activists claim the attackers were members of the Syrian military and security forces. A Syrian government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said authorities could not yet confirm their identity and are investigating whether they were government personnel or tribal fighters. A government-appointed committee is reviewing attacks on civilians in the south and is expected to report within three months. 

The violence in As-Suwayda has strained relations between the Druze community and Syria’s Islamist-led interim government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Government forces have surrounded the city, and Druze leaders say aid deliveries are restricted. The Syrian Arab Red Crescent reported that one of its convoys came under direct fire last week, damaging several vehicles. 

Also on Sunday, the UN Security Council issued a presidential statement expressing concern over violence in As-Suwayda since July 12, urging all parties to protect civilians and uphold the ceasefire. The council called for credible, impartial investigations and reaffirmed obligations under international humanitarian law to protect medical personnel, facilities, and humanitarian workers. 

