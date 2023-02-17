Donate
Videos Show Mass Protests in Several Cities in Iran
Iranian protesters against the Islamic Republic regime march down a street in Tehran on Oct. 1, 2022. (Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
anti-government protests
executions
Ali Khamenei
supreme leader

The Media Line Staff
02/17/2023

Videos posted online Friday morning showed protesters marching through the streets of several cities throughout Iran, marking the largest and most widespread antigovernment demonstrations in weeks. The demonstrations on Thursday night took place in the capital Tehran, as well as in cities including Arak, Isfahan, Izeh in Khuzestan province and Karaj, The Associated Press reported, citing the Human Rights Activists in Iran organization.

The antigovernment demonstrations began in September following the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

The protests mark the 40th day since Iran executed two men associated with the protests. Commemorating 40 days since someone’s death is common in Iran, and in such cases can lead to violence. Protesters in some of the videos can be heard shouting “Death to the dictator,” referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

