Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Violent Clashes Between Settlers and Palestinians Leave Dozens Injured
Masked Israeli settlers hurl rocks at Palestinians from a hilltop near the village of Sinjil, in the West Bank, on July 4, 2025. (JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images)

Violent Clashes Between Settlers and Palestinians Leave Dozens Injured

The Media Line Staff
11/09/2025

Escalations between settlers and Palestinians continue with new confrontations over the weekend, leaving dozens injured, according to Palestinian media and Reuters.  

Reports from Palestinian media Sunday said seven people were hurt near the village of Jaba following an incident that involved fires and clashes in a nearby Bedouin encampment. Video circulating from the area showed charred structures and groups on both sides throwing stones. The circumstances of how the confrontation began remained unclear, and Israeli officials did not immediately comment on the specific allegations. 

The disturbances came on the heels of a larger outbreak of violence on Saturday in Beita, south of Nablus, where settlers confronted Palestinian residents, activists and journalists. Around 15 people were reported injured in that episode, including Palestinians, two Reuters journalists, and several Israeli activists, who were present to observe the olive harvest, an annual period that regularly draws friction between settlers and Palestinian farmers. 

Beita and its surrounding lands have seen increased violent clashes since the October 7 attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza.  

The IDF released a brief statement Saturday saying it “condemns any act of violence” and would continue operating across the West Bank to maintain security and public order. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

A United Nations report published Friday recorded 264 settler-related attacks on Palestinians during October — the highest monthly total since the UN began tracking such incidents in 2006. 

 

News Updates
Jaba
Nablus
Palestinians
Settlers
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods