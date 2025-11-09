Violent Clashes Between Settlers and Palestinians Leave Dozens Injured

Escalations between settlers and Palestinians continue with new confrontations over the weekend, leaving dozens injured, according to Palestinian media and Reuters.

Reports from Palestinian media Sunday said seven people were hurt near the village of Jaba following an incident that involved fires and clashes in a nearby Bedouin encampment. Video circulating from the area showed charred structures and groups on both sides throwing stones. The circumstances of how the confrontation began remained unclear, and Israeli officials did not immediately comment on the specific allegations.

The disturbances came on the heels of a larger outbreak of violence on Saturday in Beita, south of Nablus, where settlers confronted Palestinian residents, activists and journalists. Around 15 people were reported injured in that episode, including Palestinians, two Reuters journalists, and several Israeli activists, who were present to observe the olive harvest, an annual period that regularly draws friction between settlers and Palestinian farmers.

Beita and its surrounding lands have seen increased violent clashes since the October 7 attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza.

The IDF released a brief statement Saturday saying it “condemns any act of violence” and would continue operating across the West Bank to maintain security and public order.

A United Nations report published Friday recorded 264 settler-related attacks on Palestinians during October — the highest monthly total since the UN began tracking such incidents in 2006.